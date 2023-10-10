Live
TTD Trust receives Rs 31 lakh as donation
Tirumala: A Rajahmundry-based devotee Dr Narayana Raj has donated Rs 11,11,116 to SV Pranadana Trust while Haribabu of West Godavari donated Rs 10 lakh to SV Anna Prasadam Trust on Monday.
Similarly, popular singer Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Usha Mangeshkar has donated Rs10 lakh to TTD Trusts.
The DDs for the same were presented over the hands of TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy.
TTD board members Seshubabu, Milind Navrekar and others participated in this programme.
