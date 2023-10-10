  • Menu
TTD Trust receives Rs 31 lakh as donation

Popular singer Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Usha Mangeshkar handing over Rs10 lakh donation to TTD Trusts, in Tirupati on Monday
A Rajahmundry-based devotee Dr Narayana Raj has donated Rs 11,11,116 to SV Pranadana Trust while Haribabu of West Godavari donated Rs 10 lakh to SV Anna Prasadam Trust on Monday.

Tirumala: A Rajahmundry-based devotee Dr Narayana Raj has donated Rs 11,11,116 to SV Pranadana Trust while Haribabu of West Godavari donated Rs 10 lakh to SV Anna Prasadam Trust on Monday.

Similarly, popular singer Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Usha Mangeshkar has donated Rs10 lakh to TTD Trusts.

The DDs for the same were presented over the hands of TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy.

TTD board members Seshubabu, Milind Navrekar and others participated in this programme.

