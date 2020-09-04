Two 80-year old patients from Puttur beat coronavirus

Tirupati: Two 80-year old Covid patients M Narayana Raju and D Nadamuni of Puttur have been discharged after they were cured from the virus at Sri Padmavati Nilayam Covid care centre in Tirupati on Friday.



TUDA vice-chairman S Hari Krishna has handed over the discharge summary to them and said that most of the Covid patients were getting discharged successfully and one should not get panic over the virus.

About 7,500 patients have been discharged from Padmavati Nilayam so far while another 900 are taking treatment now. Even the aged people were getting cured from the disease which is a good sign. Everyone should take precautions from getting infected from the virus and even if they get infected it is important to be courageous, he said.

TUDA secretary and Covid centre's special officer S Lakshmi has said that many patients have been preferring to get admitted in Padmavathi Nilayam which is a testimony for the services being offered there.

The discharged patients Narayana Raju and Nadamuni have lauded the services at the centre and expressed their satisfaction. IMA doctors Dr P Ravi Raju, Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, Dr Yugandhar, Dy DM&HO Dr C Aruna Sulochana Devi and others were present on the occasion.