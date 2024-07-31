Two-bin system mandatory for all hotels at Tirumala

Tirumala: With an intention to provide a hygienic environment and quality food to the scores of pilgrims visiting Tirumala, TTD EO J Syamala Rao has instructed that all eateries including big and small hotels to maintain two-bin garbage system for waste disposal and set up a compliant/suggestion box to get the feedback from the devotees.

A review meeting on the big and Janata canteens and APTDC hotels was held at the meeting hall of Sri Padmavathi Rest House in Tirupati on Monday where in Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, JEOs Goutami and Veerabrahmam were also present.

The EO instructed that all the hotels in Tirumala should collect garbage as wet waste and dry waste and dispose them quite often for maintaining hygienic environment in their hotel premises.

The hotels have to display the following guidelines along with the rates of each recipe on the display boards viz. No synthetic colours/banned colours are used in the food items, hotel is not given for any sub-lease etc.

Instructing further he said, the big and Janata canteens have to display the names of their hotels inevitably. The hotels have to submit the revised rates to the revenue section of the TTD.

“For all canteens at Tirumala, the Food Safety Department will give FoSTaC training after August 5. After that the canteens and eateries will be inspected. Even the water bottles should not be sold for more than Rs 20. During the inspection if anyone is found violating the prescribed guidelines, stern action will be taken against those who are found guilty,” the EO asserted.

Later, the activities and issues related to the Annaprasadam, donor cell and health departments have also been reviewed.

Among others Annaprasadam Dy EO Rajendra Kumar, catering special officer Shastry, Dy EO (Donor Cell) Selvam, Dy EO (Health) Asha Jyothi, Additional HO Dr Sunil Kumar and others were also present.