Two-wheeler donated to TTD

Hero MotoCorp company representative Vijay Kannan handing over key of a two-wheeler to TTD official Janakiram Reddy at Tirumala on Tuesday
Hero MotoCorp company representative Vijay Kannan handing over key of a two-wheeler to TTD official Janakiram Reddy at Tirumala on Tuesday

Tirumala: Hero MotoCorp donated Glamor two-wheeler to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Tuesday. Company representative Vijay Kannan said the vehicle price is Rs 97,000.

He handed over the vehicle key to TTD official Janakiram Reddy, after performing puja.

