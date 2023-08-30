Live
Just In
Two-wheeler donated to TTD
Highlights
Tirumala: Hero MotoCorp donated Glamor two-wheeler to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Tuesday. Company representative Vijay Kannan said the vehicle price is Rs 97,000.
He handed over the vehicle key to TTD official Janakiram Reddy, after performing puja.
