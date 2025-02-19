UBI holds loan mela

Tirupati: Union Bank of India Deputy Zonal Head Seetharama Rao called upon women to strive to become economically self reliant.

The UBI organised a loan mela at Sri Padmavati TLF Bhavan in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, UBI Deputy Zonal Manager Seetharama Rao said the women availing bank loans should use them for economic progress to stand on their own legs.

He said the bank was ready to provide any number of loans for women self-employment based on re-payable capacity and wanted the women to utilise the bank loan facility to become economically independent. This would facilitate women empowerment, he said.

UBI Deputy Regional Head V Brahmaiah and CM-Credit Head Parasuram said the bank’s desire was to see every woman as a Lakhpathi and urged the women to have pucca plan for their self enterprise and see that it is successful.

In the Loan Mela, cheque for Rs 10 crore was handed over to women SHG members which benefited 50 SHGs.

UBI branch heads Saritha, Sandeep Narendra, Harikrishna, MEPMA CMM Krishnaveni, COs Kavamma, Rajya Lakshmi and RPs were present.