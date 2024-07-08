Union Minister Murugan offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirumala: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary affairs L Murugan along with his family members offered prayers at Tirumala temple on Sunday.

Speaking to the media after darshan outside the temple, Murgan said he sought the blessings of the Lord for the prosperity and wellbeing of the people of the country. He said the third successive victory of Narendra Modi-led NDA was historic and thanked the Lord for his blessings in this regard. Murugan said he offered prayers to the Lord to help the country realise the objective of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Popular singer Padma Shri Anuradha Paudwal, Telangana MLC Subhash Reddy, MLA Gummanuru Jayaram and Tirupati SP Harshavardhan Raj had darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Sunday.