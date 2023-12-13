Update TTD website with info on local temples: EO

Live
TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy ordered the officials to update the website with all the details to give wide publicity to the TTD local temples and affiliated temples in Tirupati and other areas.
Tirupati: TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy ordered the officials to update the website with all the details to give wide publicity to the TTD local temples and affiliated temples in Tirupati and other areas. The EO conducted a review of the local temples at the TTD administration building here on Tuesday.
Speaking on this occasion, the EO said that there are more than 60 local temples and affiliated temples under TTD, and requested JEO Veerabrahmam to inform the devotees about the location, arjita sevas, darshan hours and other facilities related to these temples through the website.
In the past TTD used to make publicity with pamphlets and propaganda material made available to to devotees in different ways. In view of the recent trend of using digital media, the EO has suggested to modernise the website with details and publicise about the temple through SVBC.