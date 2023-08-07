Live
- PL Sector Update – Multiplex: Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst - Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
- Fight against corruption in BJD govt, Shah tells Odisha BJP leaders
- Short Sessions, Lengthy Harangues By Telugu CMs
- Upward movement above 19,800 pts
- Cyrus Poonawalla Group appoints Keki Mistry as Strategic Advisor to all the Financial Services Ventures led by Adar Poonawalla
- PL Stock Report: AAVAS Financiers (AAVAS IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Better NII to drive earnings upgrade - HOLD
- PL Stock Report: Mahindra & Mahindra (MM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Volume to ramp-up; segment margins to improve - BUY
- TS agriculture minister condoles demise of Gaddar
- Gaddar-Last sparkle of revolutionary fire
- Delhi Services Bill Presentation And Political Maneuvering In Rajya Sabha
Just In
UTF demands restoration of OPS
Urges the State government to take steps to pay salaries to employees in time every month
TIRUPATI: United Teachers Federation (UTF) State president N Venkateswarlu said that they will not agree to GPS, but the old pension scheme (OPS) has to be reinstated. If the government does not implement it, UTF will give a call for a united fight by employees and teachers. Speaking at the UTF office-bearers meeting here on Sunday, he said that some States have already abolished the contributory pension scheme (CPS) and implementing the OPS. But the AP government was not ready to do so, he said.
Without any contribution from the employees, the government should pay pension to all employees every month. If the government wants to implement the GPS by any means it should have to face the resistance from the employees, he felt.
UTF district secretary K Muthyala Reddy said that the government should take steps to pay salaries in time every month. UTF leaders K Sridevi, K Sekhar, P Ramesh Naidu, D Nirmala and others also took part.