UTF demands restoration of OPS

UTF State president N Venkateswarlu addressing the UTF office-bearers meeting in Tirupati on Sunday. UTF district secretary K Muthyala Reddy and others are also seen.
Urges the State government to take steps to pay salaries to employees in time every month

TIRUPATI: United Teachers Federation (UTF) State president N Venkateswarlu said that they will not agree to GPS, but the old pension scheme (OPS) has to be reinstated. If the government does not implement it, UTF will give a call for a united fight by employees and teachers. Speaking at the UTF office-bearers meeting here on Sunday, he said that some States have already abolished the contributory pension scheme (CPS) and implementing the OPS. But the AP government was not ready to do so, he said.

Without any contribution from the employees, the government should pay pension to all employees every month. If the government wants to implement the GPS by any means it should have to face the resistance from the employees, he felt.

UTF district secretary K Muthyala Reddy said that the government should take steps to pay salaries in time every month. UTF leaders K Sridevi, K Sekhar, P Ramesh Naidu, D Nirmala and others also took part.

