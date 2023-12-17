  • Menu
Vaikunta Dwara darshans to begin from December 23, TTD makes arrangements

The Vaikunta Dwara Darshan will commence in Tirumala on December 23. As part of the preparations, the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam ritual is conducted at the Tuesday at the Temple.

On the same day, the temple is cleaned using various aromatic spices. Devotees are then permitted to enter the temple premises after 11 am.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has canceled the Ashtadala Paadapadmaradhana service, which was previously offered to the deity.

Additionally, the break darshans at the Srivari temple have also been cancelled by the TTD.

