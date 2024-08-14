Live
Vani takes charge as Kanipakam temple EO
Tirupati: Deputy EO of Kanipakam Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam K Vani took charge as the new executive officer of the temple.
Based on the oral orders by the Endowments Commissioner, she took charge on Tuesday. The post fell vacant following the sudden transfer of incumbent EO A Venkatesu who was asked to report at GAD.
