Varsity teacher posts: Candidates seek deadline extension

Tirupati: As the deadline for applying to teaching posts in universities has expired on November 20, there are increasing demands for extension of time. Akhila Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) has gone a step ahead by writing to AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) seeking the extension of time as the prospective candidates have faced several challenges in submitting on-line applications within the given deadline.



It may be recalled here that the state government has initiated steps to fill 3,500 teaching posts in universities, RGUKT and IIITs in the state.

There was a feeling among several candidates that they could not apply online for the posts of Assistant and Associate Professors due to several reasons.

The process of acquiring the NOC has proven to be time-consuming with administrative procedures and formalities causing delay in getting NOC for in-service candidates.

Further, several applicants encountered technical challenges and server issues while attempting to submit their applications online. These issues have adversely affected the timely submission of online applications.

Also, candidates have encountered payment issues in completing online payment transactions, including issues with payment gateways, transaction failures etc., Some candidates have even experienced challenges in collecting and compiling the necessary documents required for the application submission.

Akhila ABRSM wrote to the APSCHE asking it to recognise the challenges faced by in-service candidates and others, an extension of the application submission deadline would not only be equitable but also foster a more inclusive and accessible application process.

ABRSM state president Prof Y V Rami Reddy said that the time should be extended till November 30 keeping in view the problems encountered by the candidates.