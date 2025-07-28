Venkaiah takes Annaprasadam at MTVAC

Tirumala: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu accompanied by TTD Chairman B R Naidu dined at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) at Tirumala on Sunday along with the devotees.

On the occasion, he interacted with the devotees who expressed their immense pleasure over the tasty Annaprasadam. He also lauded the services of Srivari Sevaks.

Later speaking to the mediapersons, Venkaiah Naidu described the Annaprasadam served by TTD as hygienic and delicious.

He also said it was a welcoming gesture that many devotees were voluntarily coming forward to render seva to their fellow devotees with dedication as Srivari Sevaks. TTD Trust Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and other officers were also present.