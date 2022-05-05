Vidya Deevena in Tirupati today

Tirupati: Elaborate arrangements are in place for the visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Tirupati on Thursday. During his one-day tour to the pilgrim city, the CM will participate in several programmes, including a public meeting on Jagananna Vidya Deevena (JVD) scheme to be held at SV University's Taraka Rama stadium.

After addressing the meeting and interacting with the beneficiary students and their parents of JVD, the CM will take part in a series of development and inauguration programmes organised by the TTD.

The CM will lay foundation stone for Sri Padmavathi Children's Super Speciality Hospital to be built on a 6-acre site near Alipiri. It will be a-seven-floor building with 350 beds at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

The hospital will have 15 special wings of paediatric treatment. including haemato oncology, medical oncology, surgical oncology, neurology, cardiology, nephrology, gastroenterology, etc. Also, bone marrow, heart and other organ transplants will be carried out free of cost and to become a landmark institution in Rayalaseema.

Later the CM will open cleft palate, deaf and dumb wards in BIRRD Hospital with the support of 'Mission Health for All' under which the AP government has conceived corporate-level treatment to children in government institutions.

In a first of its kind, the AP government along with an international voluntary organisation, 'Smile Train', will offer free services in behavioural counselling and speech therapy to the patients below 16 years with cleft palate in Tirupati.

Jagan will also inaugurate Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) constructed by the TATA Trust, spread over 1,65,000 sq ft at a cost of Rs 180 crore, decked up with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

Under the first phase, a new complex has been built with 92 in-patient beds and modern medical equipment to provide quality medicare.

The first phase of 3-km elevated flyover Srinivasa Setu, which facilitates the speedy transport of pilgrims to Tirumala besides decongesting the traffic in Tirupati, will also be inaugurated.

The project was taken up under smart city initiative in which TTD also collaborated to provide infrastructure in the city.

Meanwhile, the arrangements at Taraka Rama Stadium got disrupted on Wednesday following sudden rain and heavy winds. The huge pandals erected to provide shelter to the people attending the public meeting have been damaged forcing the workers to set it right on war footing. Officials have been constantly monitoring the arrangements.