Visakha seer Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala

Tirumala: The Pontiff of Visakha Sarada Peetham Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swami accompanied by Junior Pontiff Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswathi Swami offered prayers in the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Sunday. Following the temple tradition, first he offered prayers in the temple of Sri Varaha Swamy.

Later on his arrival at Mahadwaram, he was welcomed in a traditional manner. TTD Trust Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy AND Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy were also present.

After Darshan, speaking to media outside the temple, he said the various Parayanam programmes by TTD were a boon to the entire mankind when the entire humanity is fighting dreadful corona pandemic.