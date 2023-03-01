Viswam students excel in Sainik School-2023 entrance exam

Tirupati: The students of Viswam School excelled in Sainik School entrance examination by securing seven ranks in the top 10, including State-level first and third ranks. In the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam merit list for admission to the 6th and 9th classes, for 2023, the students of Tirupati Viswam apart from securing 7 ranks in top 10, secured best marks in the entrance exam.





Viswam Educational Institutions chairman and Coaching Federation of India State vice-president Dr N Viswanatha Reddy said that M Navadeep (Class-9) and Avula Vahin Reddy (Class 6) scored 281 marks out of 300 marks and secured the first ranks. A Karan and T Dinesh secured State 3rd ranks, K Pujith, P Lakshmi Narasimha Sai and P Ajay Kumar achieved top 7 ranks at the State-level. While N Tanish, P Yashwanth, A Nishant, A Vishnu Swarup, P Hema Sai, Bhagat Sai, Guru Charan, K Harshith, Jai Ganesh, Gitanvit Sagar, S Varshini, Nitish Reddy, Devi Sri, Surya, Pratishta, Hemanth Kumar, Thanush, K Chenchu Shashank, Jyothi Rao Pule and others got good marks in the exam.





Viswanatha Reddy observed that the performance of Viswam School students is also a matter of pride for the State Education Department, as they scored 150/150 in Maths and 50/50 in Intelligence Test and thanked the parents and teaching staff for the success. Viswam School's correspondent N Thulasi, teachers and rank holders' parents were present.











