Volunteers lodge complaint against YSRCP leaders

Nellore: Volunteers working in 21st division of Nellore Municipal Corporation have lodged a complaint with police, on 21st division corporator Moyilla Gowri and her husband M Suresh Reddy, alleging that the duo have threatened them to submit registrations.

In a complaint lodged at fifth town police station, volunteers detailed that during 2024 elections, they had submitted resignation only after M Gowri and her husband M Suresh Reddy assured them to provide jobs immediately after YSRCP comes to power again in 2024.

Later speaking to reporters, Yamuna working as a volunteer at 21st division alleged that the corporator and her husband had cheated them and appealed to the government to take them back into jobs as they have no other income sources.