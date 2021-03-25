Vote for TDP to safeguard Andhra Pradesh's interests: Panabaka Lakshmi

Tirupati: Electing TDP in Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election will help the party fight vigorously to safeguard State's interests, said party candidate Panabaka Lakshmiwhile launching the party campaign in Thimminaidupalem locality in the pilgrim city on Thursday evening.

Making a scathing attack on YSRCP, she said that the party MPs were keen on saving CM Jagan from the cases he is facing than raising the voice of the State louder with the Centre to protect the State interests, citing the YSRCP MPs remaining silent on many vital issues including Special Category Status (SCS) and getting funds for completion of Polavaram project.

Continuing her tirade on ruling party, she said that the State development came to stand still and attacks and atrocities on weaker sections increased after YSRCP came to power and sought the voters to teach a bitter lesson to CM Jagan for letting down the state on SCS issue.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Dr Chinta Mohan in his hectic electioneering covering in the city on Thursday said that both YSRCP and TDP are one and the same in letting down the people of the State in getting SCS.

Stating that he wrote to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to consider Tirupati as AP capital, before the bifurcation, he said though Tirupati is more suitable for State capital, due to vested interests Kurnool was made as Andhra capital and later Hyderabad as Andhra Pradesh capital.

Turning his attack on TDP, he said that at ground level the party vanished and is very much thriving only in media.

Supporting the Congress will help the party to fight against the price rise, hike in fuel prices and growing unemployment.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju held a meeting with party activists seeking them to work like soldiers to see the party registers victory in the prestigious by-election. He wanted the party cadres to explain to the voters the imminent need of supporting BJP to accelerate the State development and the initiatives it has completed for the pilgrim city development.