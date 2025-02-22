Ward secretaries should be available to people: Civic chief

Tirupati: Ward secretaries (Secretariat) should be available to people to solve their problems without delay, instructed Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya.

On Friday, she held a meeting with the heads of departments and also secretaries through online on Swatch Survekshan, completion of surveys and development initiatives. She directed engineering officials to fill potholes on roads and also clear debris on a priority basis. They were also told to focus on completing development works that are useful to people and to take up beautification works like setting flower plants on all dividers and at all important junctions and painting the walls of government offices and other buildings.

The civic chief told the health department officials to create awareness on segregation of waste and to ensure that every resident will hand over the waste, after separating it into wet and dry, to sanitary workers. They were also to create awareness on preparing home compost and ensure waste management plant at Thukivakam function to its full capacity. She directed the officials to work hard for achieving best rank in Swatch Survekshan.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, MEs Thulasi Kunar and Gomati, Health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DCP Mahapaatra, ACP Balaji, RO Sethu Madhav, Ravi, Dr Nagendra, Narendra, Srinivasulu, Masthan attended the meeting.