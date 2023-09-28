Wildlife scientists visits Tirumala walkway, inspects on setting up fencing

A team of wildlife scientists recently conducted a tour of the Tirumala Walkway. These scientists, affiliated with the Wildlife Institute of India, examined the specific areas where incidents occurred, including the Alipiri walkway where the child was killed and the location of the Leopard attack. They also sought feedback from devotees.

Scientist Ramesh stated that he will provide a report to both the forest and TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) officials regarding necessary measures to safeguard devotees from leopard encounters. He said that the team will thoroughly evaluate the walking path for an additional two days.

The scientists mentioned the possibility of constructing fencing along the walkway and opined that they will study the process and provide a report accordingly. They also expressed their intent to use technology to track the movement of wild animals in the area.

It is known that ever since a girl was attacked to death by leopard, the TTD is taking all steps to ensure safety of the devotees at Alipiri walkway and trapped as many as six Leopards. The TTD meanwhile contemplating to establish fencing along the walkway and the team of experts visited Alipiri walkway to inspect the spot.