Will file defamation case against Bandaru: Min Roja

Tirupati: Minister for Tourism, Culture & Youth AdvancementRK RojaRK Roja broke down while recollecting derogatory remarks allegedly made by TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana, during a press meet in Tirupati on Tuesday.

She criticised that men like Bandaru Satyanarayan not only abuse successful, vocal women but also pose a threat to all the girls, who aspire to follow their dreams. She clarified that as long as she is alive, she will continue to support Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and continue to highlight failures of TDP. She said no one can silence her.

Coming down heavily on TDP leaders including Lokesh Naresh for welcoming Bandaru’s remarks, the Minister questioned whether they could tolerate such disrespectful language on their family members? She dared the opposition to visit her constituency to see the development.

Reminding that she was in TDP for ten years and dedicated her life to the party, she lamented that it was disheartening to witness the party’s degradation, with derogatory remarks and labels against her.

She wondered how can women be respected in TDP which looks down upon them?

Minister Roja stated that she would file a defamation suit against Bandaru, even though he was arrested.