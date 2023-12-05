With Srivari blessings all Dams full in Tirumala - TTD Chairman

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Sri Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the drinking water requirement of Tirumala for the entire year ahead has been met with abundant rains received in the last four days.

The Chairman along with TTD JEO Sri Veerabrahmam and other officials inspected the reservoirs in Tirumala which brimming with waters due to the incessant heavy rains caused by the Michuang cyclone effect.

Speaking to media later the Chairman said fear of water scarcity popped up for Tirumala fifteen days ago. To resolve the situation TTD had decided to draw water from Kandaleru reservoir also.

He said however as a result of the Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homa which began from November 23 at the Sapta Go Pradakshina Mandiram, the rains commenced and with the benign blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in the last two days Tirumala had received 24 cms of rainfall.

He said TTD officials are reviewing the situation frequently and opened the gates of Gogarbham, Papa Vinasanam and Akashaganga dams during wee hours on Tuesday.

CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CE Nageswar Rao, SE-2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, EE (water works) Sri Srihari, EE5 Surendranath Reddy, VGO Nanda Kishore and others were present.





