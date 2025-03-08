Women will build strong society: TTD Additional EO

Tirupati: The role of women in building up a healthy and strong society is crucial, asserted TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

Participating as a chief guest at International Women’s Day celebrations held at Mahathi Auditorium here on Friday, he called upon TTD women employees to brace up themselves to play a vital role in taking the administration and reputation of TTD to next levels with their sincere efforts.

TTD Trust Board members Rangasri and Janaki Devi explained the important role played by women in various fields with great spirit and dedication.

Balalata, Director CBI IAS Academy, Hyderabad, said women have showcased their skills in all fields and even they are outsmarting men with their calibre and commitment in many areas.

Dr Rekha, versatile speaker Rajeswari, TTD Devasthanam Law Officer Varaprasad Rao, former Principal of SV College of Music and Dance Indrani, Para Olympics Bronze medal winner and Arjun Awardee Jeevanji Deepthi and others spoke on the occasion.

Later, Padma Awards were given to women, who showcased extraordinary talents in their work places, while retired first woman special Grade Dy EO Kousalya Devi was felicitated on the occasion.