Work hard to achieve goals: President Ram Nath Kovind

Tirupati: President of India Ram Nath Kovind has advised the students to work hard to reach higher goals. He visited the Satsang Foundation Ashram of spiritual guide 'Sri M' in Madanapalle on Sunday. It was founded in 1994 on the principles of service, community welfare and welfare of all living beings. The President spent some time with Sri M at Guru Babaji's shrine. During the visit, he interacted with the students of class 6 to 10 of Satsang Vidyalaya there. Complimenting them for being educated at a good institute, he wished them to reach higher positions like him.

The President inaugurated Yogashala of Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra in the ashram and laid the foundation stone for a 38-bed Swasthya hospital. He planted a peepal tree at the premises and offered prayers at the temple.

On this occasion, he lauded the efforts of organisers in the progress of their students of Satsang Vidyalaya, a free school providing holistic development, high-quality education, nutrition and healthcare services to the children of the marginalised communities in the town. Students from across the country are reaching Madanapalle for the course which is a testimony to the institute. He remarked that when he heard about Sri M, he requested him to teach Kriya Yoga and found that it was a comprehensive and holistic discipline for the elevation of the mind as well as to keep physically fit.



The President also said that the most important aspect of learning Yoga was creating a healthy mind in a healthy body as well as being able to explore deeper aspects of consciousness. After partaking in a South Indian meal prepared in-house by the Satsang kitchens, the President proceeded to Sodum in the district and addressed the students and teachers of the Peepal Grove School founded by Sri M and inaugurated by the then President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in 2006. Earlier, the President was received by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the helipad in Chippili near Madanapalle from where Kovind left for the Ashram by road. After President's programmes in Peepal Grove School in Sodum, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, Collector M Harinarayanan and other elected representatives and officials have bid a farewell to him.





