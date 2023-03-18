YSRCP candidate Parvathareddy wins MLC polls

Chittoor: YSRCP candidate Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy has been declared elected in the MLC poll battle held for Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor districts teachers' constituency. He defeated his nearest PDF nominee P Babu Reddy with a margin of 1,016 votes. In the election, 8 candidates have contested as independents and the poll was held on Monday and counting of votes took place on Thursday at RVS Engineering College, Chittoor. Over 24,741 teachers have exercised their franchise. The losers in the teachers' constituency elections are Anasuyamma, Brahmanandam, Sree Rama Murthy, Chinna Ramana Reddy, Dhanumjaya and Praveena, all the residents of Nellore district except one.

District Collector and Returning Officer M Hari Narayanan declared winner of teachers' constituency poll as Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy on Friday. It may be stated here that Chandrasekhar Reddy was the Chairman of Sri Krishna Chaitanya Educational Institutions, Nellore, who has been rendering laudable services in various fields, played a crucial role for strengthening Indian Red Cross Society and received an award from then Governor B Harichandan also. Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar Reddy assured that he would strive for resolving the issues of teachers. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the welfare of teachers besides health and education were the top priorities of government.



