YSRCP focuses on winning Graduates' MLC seat

Tirupati: In a determined bid to wrest the Graduates' MLC seat, the YSRCP held a high-level meeting in Tirupati on Sunday. Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and RK Roja, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and a host of other leaders attended the meeting.

They discussed at length the strategy to be adopted to win the seat at the behest of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who was said to be keen on winning it.

It may be recalled that the party has announced the candidature of Pernati Shyam Prasad Reddy for Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts Graduates' MLC seat. Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy who presided over the meeting has made it clear that everyone should work for the party candidate's victory.

He asked them to identify graduates mandal-wise and enrol them as voters. If they are enrolled, their votes will be cast in favour of the party candidate. As the voter enrollment has started from October 1, the focus should be on enrolment of graduates as voters, he said. The Minister asked MLC Bharath to focus on the fake votes in Kuppam constituency. It was felt that with the interlinking of voter cards with Aadhaar, fake votes can be identified.

Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy said that educationists were supporting the YSRCP and there should not be any mistakes in voters' enrolment. Party candidate Shyam Prasad Reddy should win with a huge majority. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, MLAs P Dwarakanath Reddy, K Adimulam, A Srinivasulu, V Varaprasad, MS Babu, MLC K Bharath, Deputy Mayor B Abhinay Reddy and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, UTF, STF and other people's organisations have announced the candidatures of P Babu Reddy as East Rayalaseema Teacher MLC candidate, and M Venkateswar Reddy as Graduates' MLC candidate. They also announced the candidatures of Kathi Narasimha Reddy as West Rayalaseema teacher MLC and Pothula Nagaraju as graduate MLC. Similarly, Dr K Ramaprabha will be their candidate for north Andhra graduate MLC election.