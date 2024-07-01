YSRCP weakening in Nellore dist with more exits

Nellore: After its debacle in 2024 elections, YSRCP is gradually losing its strength with its leaders leaving the party for their political survival. YSRCP leader and former chairman of Sri Chengalamma Parameswari temple Trust Board Duvvuru Balachandra Reddy has resigned from the party on Sunday. In his resignation letter sent to party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he quoted personal reasons for leaving the party.

Though Reddy community population is just 15 to 20 per cent compared to other castes in Nellore district, their political share is very high. This was evident from the fact that YSRCP had given tickets of seven Assembly segments to Reddy leaders. In 2024 elections also, YSRCP followed the same principle and except Nellore city (Muslim Minorities) and Kandukuru (Yadava), allotted the remaining six seats to Reddys, including Nellore MP seat. It should be mentioned that Nellore city Mayor P Sravanthi along with her followers quit the party.

After the party lost in 2024 elections, except former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, remaining leaders including party Nellore MP candidate V Vijayasai Reddy disappeared, after their party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Bangalore.Kakani Govardhan Reddy, in a meeting held recently with unsuccessful MLA candidates, decided to strengthen the party from lower level. As part of this initiative, Govardhan Reddy visited Sarvepalle constituency for the first time after he was defeated in 2024 elections.