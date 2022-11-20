1,600 take part in Vijayawada Marathon

Vijayawada (NTR District): The seventh edition of Vijayawada Marathon-2022 was conducted on MG Road here on Sunday. The marathon was conducted in three categories – 21 km, 10 km and 5 km - run for different age and gender groups.

Guntur range DIG Dr Trivikram Varma, District Collector S Dilli Rao, NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Sh Zahid Khan and other officers participated in the event. After flagging off the run, chief guest DIG Trivikram Varma said that Vijayawada Runners Association and Shriram City's ambition was to make the city a world class running destination.

A total of 117 officers, subordinate officers, Jawans and family members of 10th Battalion NDRF participated in the run. The event witnessed the participation of around 1,600 people. Falaq Khan and Aisha Khan stood first and second positions respectively in the 10 km run.