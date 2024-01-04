16.24 lakh voters registered in Eluru district

Eluru : District collector Prasanna Venkatesh convened a special meeting with representatives of political parties on special summary revision 2024 and other election related issues here on Wednesday.

He informed that as many as 16, 23, 530 voters registered in the district till January 2. The Election Commission extended the date for release of the final voter list and officials will accept claims and objections on the draft voter list till January 12.

He appealed to the political parties to cooperate for a foolproof voter list in the district and said the EC announced that the final voter list will be released on January 22 instead of January 5.

Every claim received after December 9 should be resolved in a stipulated time. As many as 25,000 youth registered as voters till October 27 in the district. So far 7,787 applications are pending in the district. Out of them, 2, 028 are categorised under Form-6, 4086 under Form-7 and 2673 applications are pending under Form-8.

With regard to voters migrating to the district, their registration as voter is being finalised only after the AERO and ERO concerned are satisfied, he said. Collector urged the representatives of the parties to inspect polling stations and bring to his notice if they found any lacunae.

S Bharat (BSP) N Nelaraju (BJP), SB Prasad (Congress) M Dasaradha Kumar (AAP) and P Prasad (TDP) were present.