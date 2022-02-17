25-ft NTR statue to be installed in Nimmakuru

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani informed that he requested Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to install 25 feet statue of former Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao near Nimmakuru village, the birthplace of the late leader.

Speaking with NTR fans in Gudivada on Thursday, Nani said the CM had agreed to install NTR's statue in 14 acres, water tank and to develop park. He said foundation will be laid by May 28 for installation of the giant statue of NTR and works would be completed in one year.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would formally launch the statue. He said he was delighted with the naming of Vijayawada district as NTR district.

Kodali Nani along with the NTR fans performed milk bath to NTR's statue in Gudivada on Thursday, marking the naming of NTR district for Vijayawada district.