27 Gram Panchayats selected for National Panchayat Raj Day awards in Krishna

Vijayawada (NTR district): As many as 27 Gram Panchayats in the erstwhile Krishna district have been selected for the National Panchayat Raj Day district-level awards.

In view of the National Panchayat Raj Day, the Central government has conducted awards competitions on the Local Sustainable Development Goals (LSGD) themes. Based on the performance under each LSGD theme, the officials selected the gram panchayats for awards.

This year the Central government selected 9 LSGD themes. Poverty Free and Enhanced Livelihoods Panchayats, Healthy Panchayats, Child-Friendly Panchayats, Water Sufficient Panchayats, Clean and Green Panchayats, Self Sufficient Infrastructure Panchayats, Socially Secured Panchayats, Panchayats with Good Governance, and Women-Friendly Panchayats themes are the key features.

Out of all 975 gram panchayats in the combined Krishna district, based on the performance, 27 panchayats were selected for the awards. The district-level awards will be handed over on Monday on the occasion of the National Panchayat Raj Day at the respective Collector offices.

Kanukollu (Mandavalli), Kanchadam (Bantumilli), Duggiralapadu (G Konduru), Kanukollu (Mandavalli), Kanchadam (Bantumilli), Duggiralapadu (G Konduru) panchayats were selected for awards in Poverty-Free and Enhanced Livelihoods Panchayats category. Choragudi (Pamidimukkala), Mandavalli (Mandavalli), Venkatapuram (Mopidevi) were selected in Healthy Panchayats. Kuntamukkala (G Konduru), Narasapuram (Vissannapet), Mommuluru (Bapulapadu) selected in Child-Friendly Panchayats. Kanasanapalli (Agiripalli), Peda Lanka (Kalidindi), Ithavaram (Nandigama) selected for Water Sufficient Panchayats category. Telladevarapalli (G Konduru), Chirivella Palem (Machilipatnam), Kuntamukkala (G Konduru) villages were selected for Clean and Green Panchayats. Sangameswaram (Nagayalanka), Putlacheruvu (Mandavalli), Tadanki (Pamidimukkala) were selected in the Self-Sufficient Infrastructure in Panchayats category. Fathelanka (Pamidimukkala), Pedatummidi (Bantumilli), Peyyeru (Mudinepalli) villages selected under Socially Secured Panchayats category.

Choragudi (Pamidimukkala), Vinagadaa (Gampalagudem), Gaddamanugu (G Konduru) are selected in Panchayats with Good Governance and Ambarupet (Nandigama), Pedapalaparru (Mudinepalli), Veeranki (Pamidimukkala) are selected under Women-Friendly Panchayats category.