3 held for black marketing Remdesivir

Vijayawada: The Vigilance officials arrested three persons and filed a criminal case against them for selling Remdesivir in the black market here on Friday.

The regional Vigilance and Enforcement SP, Kanka Raju said here that three accused persons—T Chinna Koteswara Rao, Alluri Srinivas and Y Sandesh—were selling the medicine at Benz Circle for Rs 40,000 each vial. He said that the three were working as lab technicians in a private hospital here.

The Vigilance recovered eight vials of Remdesivir from them. Drug Control administration station assistant director Raja Bhanu, Drug inspector Balu Nayak, Inspector Ashok and other drug inspectors conducted the raid.

The accused were handed over to Patamata police station where a criminal case was filed against them. SP Kanaka Raju appealed to people to bring such black marketing of medicine to their notice.