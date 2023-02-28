`43.55 cr for new amenities at Kanaka Durga temple

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam Trust Board approved various development works worth Rs 43.55 crore to be undertaken to provide facilities to the pilgrims, at a meeting here on Monday. The meeting was chaired by its Chairman Karnati Rambabu and Executive Officer Bhramaramba was also present.





The Trust Board approved construction of G+2 building for Annadanam at the foot of Indrakeeladri hill at a cost of Rs 30 crore. The meeting also approved construction of a permanent elevated queue complex from Kanakadurga Nagar to Maha Mandapam at a cost of Rs 13 crore to enable the pilgrims to visit the temple. This would avoid expenditure of setting up temporary queue lines every year during Dasara and relinquishing of Bhavani Deeksha, it is felt.





In view of the forthcoming summer, the Trust Board had decided to set up a pandal on the ghat road up to the queue line atop the hill, around the sanctum sanctorum and the 7th floor of Maha Mandapam at a cost of Rs 14.50 lakh. Likewise, the pandals would be set up on the steps road up to Kanakadurga Nagar at a cost of Rs 11 lakh. Also, it was approved to apply cool paint at the top of the hill at a cost of Rs 5.40 lakh and the contract was given to Gajapati Infrastructures of Machilipatnam, who quoted 26.51 per cent less.





Tenders were called for manufacturing Dhoop sticks and Agarbathis with the flowers used in the temple on February 9 and the highest bidder would be given the contract for a period of two years. Likewise, tenders for collecting used gunny bags and tins from the main stores, Prasadam and Annadanam sections would be given to the highest bidder for a period of one year.





Estimates have been prepared for the improvement of Durga Ghat and formation of concrete platform, setting up dress changing rooms, cloak room and chappal stand at a cost of Rs 24 lakh. The Trust Board also approved the budget for the financial year of 2023-24.





The Trust Board had decided to organise chappal stand at the foot of the hill and atop the hill, free of cost for the convenience of the pilgrims. The meeting approved the proposal to provide free darshan of Goddess Durga once a month to the persons, who donate Rs one lakh. The proposal to run two buses to ferry devotees to the hilltop from the Durga Ghat was also approved at the meeting.











