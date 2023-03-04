`44L worth country chicken units distributed to SHGs

NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao said the State government is aiming to strengthen Self-Help Groups (SHG) financially and as part of this effort, the government has been giving financial assistance and loans to them. He handed over country chicken units (Natu Kollu) worth Rs 44 lakh to the members of 1,000 SHGs under 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme here on Friday.





Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the government has been implementing YSR Kranthi Patham, YSR Asara, YSR Bima, Sunna Vaddi, Stree Nidhi and other schemes through the DRDA to strengthen the women financially. He said that each unit will have 10 hens and along with them feed worth Rs 1,200 and vaccination worth Rs 852 would be provided.





Dilli Rao asked the SHG members to raise the hens carefully, so that they would lay eggs, adding that each egg price (natu guddu) would be Rs 10 in the open market. He revealed that they were planning to supply around 2,000 sheep to help the SHGs. DRDA Project Director K Srinivasa Rao and others were present on the occasion.



