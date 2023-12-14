  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

5-day skill training for Jal Sangham members

5-day skill training for Jal Sangham members
x

CR Media Academy Kommineni Srinivasa Rao speaking at state-level conference of medical superintendents in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Highlights

National Academy of Construction (NAC) has been providing technical training to the members of Jala Sanghams at village

Tadepalli : National Academy of Construction (NAC) has been providing technical training to the members of Jala Sanghams at village, mandal and district-level to implement the Har Ghar Jal scheme across the state, said special chief secretary Buditi Rajasekhar while participating in the inauguration of the training programme at the office of the commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development here on Wednesday.

Rajasekhar along with managing director and CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation Dr Vinod Kumar V, additional director general of National Academy of Construction K Dinesh Kumar inaugurated the training programme. As many as 26,560 women from 13,280 panchayats have been selected at the rate of two per panchayat to provide training in Jala Vitarana Sanchalak course which includes multi skills like plumbing, electrical and mason.

Dr Vinod Kumar said that already 44 training centres were identified for organising the training programmes through APSSDC. The NAC will provide training on technical issues. Plans are ready to provide training to women at village-level throughout the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X