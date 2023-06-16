542 cell towers to come up in Paderu: Collector Sumit Kumar

Paderu (ASR district): District Collector Sumit Kumar said that it was a big challenge to build a cell tower in Paderu Agency four to five years ago, but now construction of 542 towers under Paderu division is going on at a fast pace with the initiative of the State government. Timely provision of e-crop booking, e-KYC, and other civic services in the secretariat is possible due to the network facility, he added. They are targeting 2,265 cell towers across the district to provide network facilities to hilltop villages as well, he said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated 85 Jio cell towers set up in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, virtually on Thursday. On this occasion, the CM speech was telecast live in the meetings organised at Jio towers constructed at Bhimavaram in Hukumpet mandal of Paderu division and Subbulu village of Killankota panchayat under G Madugula mandal.

During his speech, CM Jagan ordered to provide complete network facilities to remote tribal villages by the end of December. Every tribal village should have internet besides village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Village Health Clinics and schools.

Araku constituency MLA Chetty Palguna, ITDA PO V Abhishek, Paderu MLA K Bhagyalakshmi, Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi, Zilla Parishad president Jallipalli Subhadra, Joint Collector J Siva Srinivasu, district Police Superintendent Tuhin Sinha, Tricar chairman Shataka Bullibabu and others were present on the occasion.