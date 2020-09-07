70 crore to be spent in Krishna district: YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme

Vijayawada: The Krishna district administration is implementing the YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme to check malnutrition and supply nutritious food to the women, pregnant women and children at a cost of Rs 70 crore in Krishna district.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme from the Tadepalli camp office on Monday. Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, government whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu, district collector Md Imtiaz, Brahmin Finance Corporation chairman Malladi Vishnu and other officials participated in the YSR Sampoorna Poshana inauguration programme at the Sub-collector office here.

Addressing the gathering, Velampalli said the State government is implementing the scheme with Rs 1863 crore. He said the CM wishes that no girl in the state should suffer from malnutrition and decided to implement the YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme. He said the scheme will check the maternal mortality and other problems like anaemia among women, particularly the lactating mothers.

District collector Md Imtiaz said 216903 beneficiaries under 3812 Anganwadi centres in Krishna district will be covered. He said the objective of the CM is to promote healthy body and healthy mind among the children and women, particularly the pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Government whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu said the scheme is implemented through 55,000 Anganwadi centres. He said the previous TDP government had allocated only Rs 500 crore for the implementation of the scheme but the YSRCP government is implementing with Rs 1863 crore to benefit 30 lakh women and girls.

Malladi Vishnu said the government spends Rs 850 per month for each beneficiary under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme and Rs 1100 spend in the tribal agency areas for the implementation of scheme.

The Minister, collector and MLAs handed over some food kits to the beneficiaries on the occasion. They tasted the ingredients and expressed happiness over the quality maintained. Officials from ICDS, VMC and other departments attended the event.