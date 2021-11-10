71 civic schools selected for CBSE affiliation in state

Vijayawada: The department of municipal administration selected 71 municipal schools in the state for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliation. The office of the commissioner issued orders to this effect on Tuesday. The urban local bodies were directed to pay Rs 50,000 fee for affiliation to the CBSE.

The 71 municipal schools located across the state have eligibility criteria of two acres land. In case of Visakhapatnam, the school needs minimum of 1.50 acre for affiliation to CBSE because of more than 15 lakh population in the city.

In Krishna district two schools located in Machilipatnam and three schools in Vijayawada were selected for the affiliation to CBSE. APSRMC High school, MK Baig VMC high school and Gandhiji Municipal Corporation High school in Vijayawada were selected for CBSE affiliation.

The government selected the 71 school for having sufficient classrooms, science and English labs and other infrastructure facilities.

The CBSE and NCERT will monitor the functioning of these 71 schools. The CBSE syllabus will be implemented in these municipal high schools. The education department will not have supervision on these schools once these schools are affiliated to CBSE. The state government was insisting on CBSE affiliation to schools as part of the reforms in education policy.