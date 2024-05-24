Live
Aarogyasri stand-off: Network hospitals refuse to take new patients
Vijayawada: Aarogyasri network hospitals refused to take new patients for medical treatment under the scheme for the second consecutive day on Thursday in the state. The hospitals have demanded the government to clear Rs 1,500 crore pending dues. Aarogyasri Trust released Rs 203 crore to the hospitals. The network hospitals stopped taking new patients under the Aarogyasri scheme from May 22 as the government did not concede their demand.
The Aarogyasri Trust CEO and representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association held talks for two days on May 21 and 22. But no progress was made since Wednesday. The hospitals continued the strike for the second day on Thursday.
They demanded the government to pay at least Rs 800 crore dues so that they can continue their services. The hospitals said they were not getting bills since August 2023 and asking the government to release Rs 1,500 crore immediately. There is no progress on the stand-off on Thursday. Aarogyasri Trust has asked the hospitals to continue the services to the patients without any hindrance.