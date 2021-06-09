Addressing grievances is top priority of new Collector Nivas

Vijayawada: J Nivas, the 2010 batch IAS officer, assumed the charge of Krishna district Collector at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Wednesday.

Joint Collectors K Madhavi Latha, L Siva Sankar, Sub-Collectors and other officials welcomed the new Collector in Machilipatnam Collectorate. Later briefing the media, the Collector said his first priority is to address the public grievances and solve the problems.

He said the Krishna district has good team of officers and added that he would try to implement the welfare schemes of the State government. Nivas earlier worked as the Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. He recalled his association with VMC.