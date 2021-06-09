Top
Addressing grievances is top priority of new Collector Nivas

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha welcoming the new Collector Nivas in Machilipatnam on Wednesday
Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha welcoming the new Collector Nivas in Machilipatnam on Wednesday

Highlights

J Nivas, the 2010 batch IAS officer, assumed the charge of Krishna district Collector at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Wednesday

Vijayawada: J Nivas, the 2010 batch IAS officer, assumed the charge of Krishna district Collector at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Wednesday.

Joint Collectors K Madhavi Latha, L Siva Sankar, Sub-Collectors and other officials welcomed the new Collector in Machilipatnam Collectorate. Later briefing the media, the Collector said his first priority is to address the public grievances and solve the problems.

He said the Krishna district has good team of officers and added that he would try to implement the welfare schemes of the State government. Nivas earlier worked as the Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. He recalled his association with VMC.

