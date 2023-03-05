  • Menu
Ahimsa Run in Vij on April 2

NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao and representatives of Jain International Trade Organisation releasing posters of ‘Ahimsa Run’ in Vijayawada on Saturday


To be organised in three categories - 3k, 5k and 10k

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao released the poster of the Jain International Trade Organisation's 'Ahimsa Run' at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Saturday. Addressing the media, the Collector said that Jeetho Ahimsa Marathon would be organised on April 2nd in three categories 3k run, 5k run and 10k run. He said that the Jain International Trade Organisation will organise the run in 65 cities across the country. He appealed to all the men, women and children to make the run a grand success by taking part in it.


Jain International Trade Organisation Vijayawada Chapter chief secretary Manith Dosh said the aim of the organisation was to create awareness among people on knowledge, financial empowerment and community service. Interested persons can register their names at www.ahimsarun.com, he added. Jain International Trade Organisation chairman Ashok, women wing chairperson Trapthi Jain, chief secretary Sangeetha Neenavarth and others attended.


