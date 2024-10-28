Ajit Singh Nagar football team wins trophy

Vijayawada: Ajit Singh Nagar Football Club won the VF Xavier trophy by defeating the Venkat Football Club of Visakhapatnam in the finals.

The two days tournament was held at the IGMC stadium and 20 teams participated in the tournament. The two teams scored two goals each by the end of time. The win was decided by toss and Ajit Singh Nagar team declared as winner.

VF Xaviour Football club president V Samuel Ratnam conducted the tournament in association with NTR district Football association and AP Football association. Maa Jewellers chairman K Sudhakar was the chief guest for the prize distribution programme. P Alli Baba of West Godavari Football association, G Anil Kumar of Krishna district Football association, Savaram Subba Rao, EC member of Xavier Football club and others were present in the programme. Hunting tigers were winners of Under 15 trophy, Vijayawada Blues were winners of Under 13, Sangeeta Rao club won under 11 competitions.