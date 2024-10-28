Live
- Madhuri Dixit Nene reveals why it’s a ‘special Diwali’ for her this time
- Police Raid Farmhouse Linked to KT Rama Rao's Relative, Seize Liquor and Arrest Partygoers
- Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad Today
- Raj Pakala Under Investigation in Janwada Party Case
- Distribution of free LPG cylinders from Oct 31
- TTD cancels VIP break on Oct 31
- CM begins process to fill nominated posts
- Aditya Engg students win women Basketball tourney
- Dinakar assures to develop Prakasam district
- It is inevitable to shift rice mills: Anam
Just In
Ajit Singh Nagar football team wins trophy
Ajit Singh Nagar Football Club won the VF Xavier trophy by defeating the Venkat Football Club of Visakhapatnam in the finals.
Vijayawada: Ajit Singh Nagar Football Club won the VF Xavier trophy by defeating the Venkat Football Club of Visakhapatnam in the finals.
The two days tournament was held at the IGMC stadium and 20 teams participated in the tournament. The two teams scored two goals each by the end of time. The win was decided by toss and Ajit Singh Nagar team declared as winner.
VF Xaviour Football club president V Samuel Ratnam conducted the tournament in association with NTR district Football association and AP Football association. Maa Jewellers chairman K Sudhakar was the chief guest for the prize distribution programme. P Alli Baba of West Godavari Football association, G Anil Kumar of Krishna district Football association, Savaram Subba Rao, EC member of Xavier Football club and others were present in the programme. Hunting tigers were winners of Under 15 trophy, Vijayawada Blues were winners of Under 13, Sangeeta Rao club won under 11 competitions.