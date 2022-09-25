Amaravati farmers padayatra concludes in Krishna district

Vijayawada(NTR District): Amaravati Farmers maha padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli of Srikakulam district, demanding the government that Amaravati should be continued as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, successfully concluded in Krishna district on Sunday. The Padayatra evoked good response form farmers, TDP supporters and Jana Sena, Left parties in Krishna district for six days. The padayatra entered in Diviseema region of Krishna district from Guntur district on September 20. The padayatra continued passing via Avanigadda, Machilipatnam, Pedana and the Gudivada assembly constituencies till September 25. It entered Denduluru constituency of Eluru district on Sunday.

Despite police restrictions, the farmers' march got massive response in every constituency it passed. Krishna district TDP president and former MP Konkalla Narayna Rao and former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao marched along with the farmers in padayatra in Krishna district. Kollu Ravindra, former deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, Pedana TDP Incharge Kagitha Krishna Prasad, Gudivada TDP in-charge Ravi Venkateswara Rao and other party leaders, former MLA Bode Prasad, CPI leader Muppalla Nageswara Rao, Jana Sena leaders of Machilipatnam Parliamentary Constituency Yadlapalli Ram Sudheer, Sammeta Babu and others followed the yatra.

Konakalla Naryana Rao said that the farmers' padayatra has got massive response in Krishna district and thousands of farmers and common people participated in this yatra expressing solidarity to the Amaravati farmers. He also said that about 85 kms march yatra continued in the district in six days.

On the other hand, the Krishna district police have managed to conclude the padayatra in a peaceful manner. Barring minor protests and arguments between the police and the TDP leaders, the padayatra ended on a peaceful note.

District SP P Joshuva has taken special care to prevent any untoward incident and monitored the yatra very closely.