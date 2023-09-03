Amaravati Land Scam: Sajjala alleges Naidu received Rs 118.98-cr kickbacks

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party general secretary and State government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy demanded that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu should respond on the Income Tax (I-T) notices served on him.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party central office here on Saturday, Sajjala said that the officials of the I-T department conducted raids on the houses of two persons Manoj Vasudev Pardasanny and Srinivas during 2020 and 2021 and stated that Naidu received funds through shell companies which got funds from L&T and Shapoorji Pallonji companies.

He questioned why Naidu or his son Lokesh failed to make a statement on I-T notices. He said that Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to escape from the I-T notices by raising technical issues on the notices served on him.

Sajjala alleged that the I-T department served notices to the TDP chief and former Chief Minister as they had information that Naidu received kickbacks. He also alleged that Naidu and his team got benefitted in Amaravati land scam. The YSRCP general secretary alleged that Naidu received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 118.98 cr through shell companies. The I-T department also questioned Naidu why he had failed to mention it in his assessment.

He said though Chandrababu Naidu gave reply to I-T department several times, he failed to answer the query of I-T department on Rs 118 cr kickbacks.

Meanwhile, in a post on ‘X,’ YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy also alleged that Chandrababu Naidu received Rs 118 cr kickbacks in Amaravati land scam.

He said Singapore Minister Eswaran who got benefited in Amaravati scam was arrested. He demanded that the irregularities in CRDA planning and purchase of assigned lands should be investigated.