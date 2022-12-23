Amaravati sanitation workers stage protest

Vijayawada: The Amaravati sanitation workers staged a protest on the premises of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) office in Vijayawada on Thursday demanding release of arrears and job security. CPM state secretariat member Ch Babu Rao and CITU leaders extended their support to the sanitation workers.

Later, they spoke with the CRDA officers. The CRDA authorities agreed to pay pending wages as soon as possible. Sanitation workers insisted on giving a strong assurance for continuing in the work. The association leaders put a deadline before the CRDA officers that the state government should decide on job security by December 27.

If the state government fails to decide on job security, they will host agitation along with their family members, they warned. On behalf of the Amaravati sanitation workers, CPM leader Ch Babu Rao submitted a representation to the CRDA officers.