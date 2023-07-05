Anantapur: NBA team inspects PVKK College

Anantapur: The NBA Accreditation team inspected basic facilities, classrooms, food, buildings, seminar hall, courtyard at PVKK Engineering College at Rudrampet of Anantapur district on Tuesday.

The inspection was going on for the past three days, along with the heads of various departments.

The NBA Accreditation team, headed by chairman TS Mrityunjaya, has Acharya Ibrahim, Acharya Giridhar and Acharya PK Chopra and also has nine educational experts from different States. College correspondent Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, Principal Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu, college representative Srikanta Reddy, and others also present.