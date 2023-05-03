Andhra Loyola aviation students secure placements

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College final year BBA-Aviation students get placement at various companies for the year 2022-23. Out of 48 students in the final semester, 23 have been selected for officer-security positions (Aviation Security) at Indigo Airlines, five students have been selected for sales executive positions at Essencia Infoserv, and two students for customer service executive positions at Enfive Systems with salaries ranging from Rs 2.78 lakh to 3.27 lakh per annum.

Six students have opted for higher studies, while the remaining 12 students are expected to be placed in the next two months.

The Officer-Security role is critical to maintain the safety and security of passengers, staff, and aircraft. Security Officers undergo various security training procedures, including passenger screening, baggage inspection, aircraft access control, cargo security, and security profiling.

They work closely with airport security, local law enforcement, and regulatory authorities to ensure compliance with aviation security policies and procedures.

The Department of Aviation led by the head of the department Avinash, who has 11 years experience in aviation and worked as an Airport Manager at multiple airports has been working tirelessly to ensure that students get best opportunities and achieve their career aspirations.

The placement cell, including Nagaraju, Priyanka, and Bharathi, who have 11 years, 6 years, and 11 years of experience in aviation respectively have played a pivotal role in placements.

Correspondent Fr Dr Sahaya Raj, Principal Fr Dr Kishore, Collaboration Course Coordinator Fr Dr Bujji Babu, Training and Placement Officer Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, and faculty members of ALC congratulated the students.