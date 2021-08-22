Andhra Pradesh: A1 accused in Vijayawada's Rahul murder case surrendered before police

A crucial development took place in the murder of Rahul, a local businessman in Vijayawada. Vijay Machavaram, the main accused in the Rahul murder case, surrendered before police on Sunday. Police, who have already registered an FIR in the Rahul murder case, has named A-Korada Vijay as A1, Padmaja as A2, Gayatri A3, and Koganti Satyam as A4. The police registered a case under Section 302, 120B, Read with 34 based on Rahul's father Raghav Rao's statement.



Earlier, a dead body was found in a car in Vijayawada It has been confirmed that young businessman Karan Rahul was brutally murdered in his car. Rahul, who studied in Canada, came to India and set up a cylinder manufacturing company in G. Kondur Mandal, Cheruvu Madhavaram, Krishna district, four years ago. It has three partners. Recently another company was laid in Punganur, Chittoor district, and currently residing in Poranki.



Rahul came out of the car at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday after receiving a phone call urgently. However, his mobile has been switched off at 9 a.m., when the family called him. Rahul's father Raghava complained to the Penamaluru police for not returning home after dawn. Meanwhile, information was received that there was a dead body in the car in Mogalrajpuram. The deceased was later identified as Rahul. Dog Squad and Clues team gathered some evidence from the car in which the murder took place.



Police smashed the rear windows of the car and retrieved the body. Rahul was found dead with a rope and a pillow in the vehicle. It is suspected that the murder was committed by acquaintances. Police have initially concluded that three people may have been involved in the murder.