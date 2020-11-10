Andhra Pradesh Government plans to set up 13 medical colleges: Minister Kodali Nani

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani said the state government will construct district hospital in Gudivada in 30 acres land with Rs 120 crore. He said the government also setting up 13 medical colleges to promote education and strengthen the medical and health in the state.

Kodali Nani visited Puttagunta village in Nandivada mandal in Krishna district as part of the Padayatra being conducted by the YSRCP leaders to mark the completion of 3,000 km Padayatra by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State. He said Aarogyasri health care scheme is useful to lakhs of people in the State.

He inaugurated the statue of late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at the Puttugunta village during the padayatra. Several villagers welcomed Kodali Nani. He addressed the local villagers and explained the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government.

Local YSRCP leaders T Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Abburi Bhaskara Rao and others welcomed Kodali Nani.