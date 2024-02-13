Andhra Pradesh Government signs MoU with ECHO India

Vijayawada: Director of Medical Education DSVL Narasimham signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr Sandeep Bhalla, Associate Vice-President (Projects), ECHO India (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcome) on Monday to demonstrate knowledge skills and amplify the capacity to provide best practices for underserved people across Andhra Pradesh.

The medical colleges, nursing colleges, nursing schools and paramedical institutions under the control of Directorate of Medical Education can use this platform of ECHO India for organising the training programmes by virtual method.

The ECHO lndia provides several programmes for implementation in the State including disease specific clinic management, recruiting community partners, lT tools (Hardware and software), curriculum resources and training materials, protocols processes, research design and evaluation processes, resources and tools and any other training programmes as per the need of institutes.

Dr G Raghunandan Deepa Jha, Deputy General Manager (Projects) of ECHO India, was also present.