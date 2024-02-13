Live
- Karnataka Guarantee model for whole country: Gehlot
- Vizag Railway DPO visits Bobbili Outpost in Vizianagaram
- Kisan Protests: Delhi farmers protest march in Delhi
- Mekathoti Sucharita inaugurates Generic Medical Shop in Tadikonda
- Sajjanar asks commuters to be careful while opening car doors
- Oracle logs 50% growth in cloud consumption in India, unveils new capabilities
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari hands over cheque of Rs. 3lakh to TDP cadre in Puttaparthi
- Sensex gains 500 points led by private sector banks
- Scientists identify water molecules on asteroids for 1st time
- Microsoft Teases New Features for Sticky Notes App
Just In
Andhra Pradesh Government signs MoU with ECHO India
Director of Medical Education DSVL Narasimham signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr Sandeep Bhalla, Associate Vice-President (Projects), ECHO India (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcome) on Monday to demonstrate knowledge skills and amplify the capacity to provide best practices for underserved people across Andhra Pradesh.
Vijayawada: Director of Medical Education DSVL Narasimham signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr Sandeep Bhalla, Associate Vice-President (Projects), ECHO India (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcome) on Monday to demonstrate knowledge skills and amplify the capacity to provide best practices for underserved people across Andhra Pradesh.
The medical colleges, nursing colleges, nursing schools and paramedical institutions under the control of Directorate of Medical Education can use this platform of ECHO India for organising the training programmes by virtual method.
The ECHO lndia provides several programmes for implementation in the State including disease specific clinic management, recruiting community partners, lT tools (Hardware and software), curriculum resources and training materials, protocols processes, research design and evaluation processes, resources and tools and any other training programmes as per the need of institutes.
Dr G Raghunandan Deepa Jha, Deputy General Manager (Projects) of ECHO India, was also present.