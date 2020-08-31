Andhra Pradesh government urged not to suspend civil servants on mere allegations

Vijayawada: The AP Civil Services Association appealed to the government not to suspend the civil servants on mere allegations which would demoralise them.



Karla Dharmachandra Reddy, who was elected president of the association at the general body meeting of the association here on Sunday, said that if there was substantial evidence against the civil servants action could be initiated, that, too, only after conducting enquiry.

Expressing happiness for electing him as the president, he said that the deputy collectors have to perform multifarious duties in the Revenue department. "Moreover, whenever a new scheme is launched, the deputy collector is entrusted with its implementation."

He assured the members of the association that he would strive to solve the problems they have been facing. He recalled that they have reached this stage after waging a lot of struggles and agitations.

Expressing readiness to undertake whatever the work entrusted to the civil servants by the government, he said that the government should also understand their problems sympathetically and solve them.

The outgoing president, Pidugu Babu Rao, said that four categories of officials in the Revenue department were the members of the association.

He appealed to the government to upgrade non-category status to become joint collector.